The event, taking place on Thursday, 21 September at the Royal Welsh Showground, has confirmed key speakers including farmer and social media influencer Ioan Humphries aka @that_Welsh_farmer, Dilwyn Evans who you may recognise as the Clarkson’s Farm veterinarian, and Mandy Watkins, the face of interior design on S4C as well as representative from Welsh Government, who will provide information on the latest schemes, funding and support available to the industry.