Farming Connect has announced speakers from across television and social media sectors for this year’s Innovation and Diversification event.
The event, taking place on Thursday, 21 September at the Royal Welsh Showground, has confirmed key speakers including farmer and social media influencer Ioan Humphries aka @that_Welsh_farmer, Dilwyn Evans who you may recognise as the Clarkson’s Farm veterinarian, and Mandy Watkins, the face of interior design on S4C as well as representative from Welsh Government, who will provide information on the latest schemes, funding and support available to the industry.
The first-ever Innovation and Diversification Wales event was held in September 2019 and after taking a break due to the pandemic, returned stronger than ever in 2022.
Attracting over 1,000 visitors and 90 exhibitors as well as a whole host of recognisable faces such as social media sensation Tom Pemberton.
The 2023 event is looking to attract even more farm and forestry businesses looking to access the support, information, ideas and new technologies available at the event to help stimulate innovation and diversification within the industry whilst providing support, guidance, training and practical demonstrations that will prepare farming businesses for the future
Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes with Menter a Busnes, says that building on the success of previous events is an exciting task for the team.
“We were so thrilled to have such positive feedback from our previous events and we want to make sure that 2023 is even better,” she said.
“The event offers those looking to innovate and diversify a chance to speak to those who have already taken the diversification leap whilst also making valuable contacts within the industry to help them on their own diversification journey.”