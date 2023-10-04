A conference will be held in mid Wales next week on how to support agricultural workers.
On Thursday, 19 October, several groups will attend ‘Working in Wales – supporting our agri-workers’, a skills and continuing professional development (CPD) conference, to be held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.
Hosted by Farming Connect in conjunction with the Agriculture Advisory Panel for Wales, delegates will be asked to consider the existing provision available and what else might need to be put in place to best support the future training, CPD and career prospects of all those wanting to work within the agriculture, horticulture and forestry sectors in Wales in the years ahead.
Findings and recommendations from the conference will be an important first step towards a ‘call for evidence’ which will be launched at the event on behalf of the Agriculture Advisory Panel for Wales’ sub-committee on skills, development and training.
Chair of the sub-committee, Dr Nerys Llewelyn Jones, a keynote speaker at the event, says that feedback from the conference will help shape the strategy for future training options and career prospects of all agricultural workers in Wales.
The event will be organised by Farming Connect, which is delivered by Menter a Busnes and Lantra Wales, on behalf of the Welsh Government.