A new network, Farming Connect Our Farms, is taking a lead on helping Welsh agriculture transition to a net zero future.
Farming Connect officially launched its Our Farms network at the Royal Welsh Show when it unveiled the identity of those 15 farms.
Among the farmers recruited are red meat farmers Rhodri and Claire Jones, who farm at Brynllech Uchaf, Llanuwchllyn, who aim to reduce their dependence on purchased forage and to find a pasture seed mix that suits their system, land and climate.
Also recruited to the network are livestock farmers David, Eryl and Daniel Evans, of Tanygraig, Lampeter, who have already seen the benefits of utilising technology with a CCTV system that has transformed lambing and calving.
The others in the Our Farms network include dairy farmers Deryl and Francis Jones, Rhyd Y Gofaint, Aberaeron and Ifan Ifans, Tyddyn Cae, Pwllheli.
Introducing the farms to the industry, Siwan Howatson, head of technical at Farming Connect, said that through the projects and trials that will be taking place across the farms forming the Farming Connect Our Farms network, the hope is that farmers across Wales will be inspired and encouraged to try innovative ways of working and new technologies to increase the long-term sustainability of their own farming businesses.