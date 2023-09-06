NFU Cymru has appointed Iestyn Pritchard as its new head of operations.
Iestyn joins the senior leadership team at NFU Cymru and will work with the union’s county advisers and group secretaries team to oversee the membership offer including membership performance, connection and communications strategy across the organisation.
Iestyn, who is currently NFU Cymru’s county adviser for Anglesey, Mid Gwynedd and Meirionnydd, will take over the role from Kevin Owen, who has taken up a new role within the NFU as head of network and subscriptions.
Iestyn is a past student of the Welsh Agricultural College in Aberystwyth and has a strong background and experience of both lowland and upland farming.
Before joining NFU Cymru, he worked with the Economy and Community Department at Gwynedd Council as a regeneration officer. He also spent time managing the Farming Connect local facilitator team before becoming the company’s director of operations.
Speaking about his appointment, Iestyn said: “Welsh farming contributes hugely towards the economic, environmental, and social wellbeing of Wales, as we once again embark on a significant period of change for the industry, these are key messages that need to be heard.
“As an organisation we have a responsibility to ensure that our members are well informed and engaged with policy delivery across a wide range of areas that affect their business.
“Central to this is ensuring that we have a strong and visible network for members to access, offering the best representation both locally and nationally through our established group secretary and county adviser network.”
Recruitment for the north-west county adviser role will take place shortly.