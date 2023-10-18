Openreach engineers up and down the country have been taking action to help clean Welsh beaches and lakesides.
Nearly 100 Openreach engineers have volunteered their time over the last month to support Welsh communities make our beaches and lakesides cleaner and greener.
In total the volunteers have already swapped their hard hats and ladders for bin bags to help clean Borth, Brynmawr, Llansteffan, Porthcawl and Llanberis.
Shaun White, senior area manager for Openreach in Wales, expressed his pride in the engineers’ voluntary actions, saying: “Our engineers are not just dedicated to providing top-notch ultrafast broadband services; they’re also committed to making a positive difference in the communities they live and work in.
“We are thrilled to see them dedicating their time and energy to keep Welsh beaches clean and beautiful.
“The beach clean-up initiative reflects Openreach’s larger commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
“By volunteering their time to pick up litter, Openreach engineers are not only helping to maintain the natural beauty of Wales but also demonstrating our commitment to environmental conservation and community well-being while contributing to the global effort to reduce plastic pollution.”