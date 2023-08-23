Responsible for the team devising the Sustainable Farming Scheme (or SFS, the future Welsh agri-environment scheme due in 2025), s, Gian Marco Currado visited the project area to learn more about the work of Terry Mills at Cruglas Farm, Swyddfynon and of the wider Bro Cors Caron Farmer Cluster; the research of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) relating to sustainable land management; and to hear from the Welsh farmers involved with the project.