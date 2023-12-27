Christmas, a time of joy, family, and indulgence - but what happens after the big day? We’re often eating leftovers for days, saving the extra chocolate, and making the most of our new gifts - but when it comes to dealing with the packaging, many of us are at a loss.
Did you know that unless you buy specific wrapping ‘paper’ it can’t be recycled? According to Business Waste, consumers in the UK use 227,000 miles of wrapping paper each year.
The recycling advice is that paper-only wrapping paper can be put in your recycling bin as well as greeting cards that do not contain any glitter, foil, plastics or embossing as they are not recyclable. Tear off these sections, as well as any badges and put these in your rubbish bin.
But why throw away when you can re-use? Why not clear your conscience and really make the most out of Christmas wrapping - by turning trash into treasure!
Gift tags for next year
The perfect way to use up that old paper and help with those post-Christmas blues, is to prepare for next year’s festivities.
Whether you’re the world’s best wrapper or believe it’s the thought that counts, these gift tags will leave you feeling organised ahead of next year, while also giving your gifts that extra something.
Wrapping paper bows
Another way to keep organised for upcoming gifts, is to turn old wrapping paper into some lovely paper bows.
Just in time for that unexpected birthday that may creep up in the early months of next year, or to add some pizazz to the NYE bottle of bubbly.
Decorative crafts for your home
Christmas is about the only time we are all blessed with an abundance of art supplies!
Paper, scissors, and tape are all in business, and so are we. It’s time to put to use all those crafty ideas and home upcycling inspiration that have been filling our magazines and screens this year.
So, in time for any new year’s home resolutions you may have, use Christmas as the perfect excuse to spruce up a room.
Three step guide to recycling wrapping paper:
1. remove any ribbons or bows.
3. if your wrapping paper stays scrunched pop it in the appropriate recycling bin.
Farnham recycling and refuse dates
Recycling centers are open today [Wednesday 27] to Sunday, December 31, reopening on Tuesday, January 2 - usual opening hours, but please check your community recycling centre page to find out what their business hours are before you travel.
There will be no garden waste collections from December 27, 2023 until January 6, 2024.
Farnham recycling collections from December 28 to 31 will be revised by two days, so the usual collection for Tuesday will take place tomorrow [Thursday 28].
After New Year, the collection will only be revised by one day until Sunday, January 7, which there will be no collection on. From the week beginning January 8, business will commence as usual.