Ms Wilding said: “Both the Welsh government and the UK government claim it is not their responsibility, but expansion of the mine means that neither can meet their commitment to the (UN Climate Change Conference) Paris Agreement.... If governments refuse to protect us from harm, then it’s up to all of us to hold them to account. We have a proud tradition of mining in Wales, and our workers sacrificed so much for the prosperity of the nation. But now we have to move away from fossil fuels in order to prevent catastrophic collapse. I hope our action will lead to the licence being cancelled.”