An Aberystwyth professor has been appointed as a director of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales.
Professor Mike Humphreys is a leading specialist in grassland research. He has published extensively in the field, and his pioneering research has focused on real-world applications, such as developing grass varieties which are both productive and climate-smart, helping with drought-resistance, soil health and carbon sequestration.
He is one of four new directors appointed to the board, which is a statutory levy body responsible for promoting and developing the lamb, beef and pork sectors.
The other appointments are Caroline Sanger-Davies from Flintshire; Hugh Hesketh Evans OBE from Llanelidan and Vicky Spencer-Francis from Monmouthshire.
The new board members replace three experienced colleagues who are standing down at the end of their terms of office – Huw Davies, Claire Williams and Melody Chapman.
HCC chair Catherine Smith said, “I’d like to thank Huw, Claire and Melody for their commitment and wise counsel during their time as non-executive directors. They have helped HCC to navigate changing times, and made a great contribution to establishing a positive vision for the future of the Welsh red meat sector.
She added, “I’m looking forward to working alongside our new board members. They bring a huge amount of know-how and experience, in key areas such as strategic marketing and sustainability, complementing the skills we already have on the board.”