A promising agriculture student from Tywyn has been selected to receive a Centenary Award bursary from The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.
Colin Markham was selected for the award to support his MSc in Agricultural Economics at the University of Reading. Colin’s course will explore various theories underpinning agricultural economics and he has a real passion for making a difference to UK farming.
The Centenary Award was launched by NFU Mutual to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2010 to support agricultural leaders of the future, and champion research and innovation within the industry. It provides annual bursaries to pay up to 75 per cent of course fees for selected postgraduate students in agriculture, and Colin was one of only three students from across the UK to have been chosen for the award in 2022.
Colin said: “It is a real honour to have NFU Mutual supporting my postgraduate studies. My long-term career aspiration is to become an agent of positive change within the agricultural industry, and my upbringing on a hill farm in the Snowdonia National Park has given me a deep-rooted appreciation for a thriving agricultural industry, and the role it plays in supporting rural communities and broader society across the UK.
“Agricultural economics will play a crucial role in shaping farming practices and enterprises of the future, and I have a long-standing fascination with the effects of agricultural economics on the prices received by farmers for their produce, the costs of production-enhancing inputs, and the agricultural subsidies provided by the government. The course in Agricultural Economics will allow for an investigation into market forces that can help resolve the complex societal and economic challenges faced by food producers and suppliers.”
Announcing the award’s recipients for 2022, Jim McLaren MBE, NFU Mutual chairman, said: “Our aim for the Centenary Award is to support promising individuals who are passionate about making a difference to the future of UK agriculture, and to champion their important areas of study.
“We are delighted to be supporting Colin’s postgraduate course with our Centenary Award bursary and wish him all the very best for his studies.”
The bursary will again be available in 2023. Applications will be invited from the start of January. Information about the scheme can be found at nfumutual.co.uk (search ‘Centenary Award’).
Prospective post graduate agricultural students who would like to find out more can also contact [email protected]