COUNCIL officials are hoping to put discarded Christmas trees to good use to help shore up the coastline in Barmouth.
Over the past few years, old Christmas trees have been placed in the sand dunes to help protect the Barmouth area from coastal erosion.
The recycled Christmas trees are buried and used to trap sand in order to mimic the naturally occurring marram grass, which has been lost due to people trampling along the picturesque coast.
Gwynedd Council’s Maritime Department is asking people to bring along their used Christmas trees to the beach after the festive season.
The maritime department added: “The trees are used to help to promote the strengthening of the natural sea defence systems along the causeway and by Ynys y Brawd.
“Trees can be deposited on the corner of beach where the causeway meets with the promenade.”