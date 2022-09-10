Avian flu concerns following reports of dead birds on Ceredigion beaches
A warning has been issued following reports of dead seabirds washing up on Ceredigion beaches.
Ceredigion County Council say that it is receiving reports of dead seabirds washing up on beaches across Ceredigion – and it is highly likely that these birds have been infected by Avian flu, which has been confirmed in sea bird colonies in Pembrokeshire.
A council spokesperson said: “Members of the public are asked to take great care in order to avoid the risk of spreading this virus.
“Information posters are being displayed at potential risk sights advising members of the public to keep to the footpath, to keep dogs on leads and not to feed wild waterfowl.
“Members of the public are asked not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, or touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.
“Anyone keeping poultry or other birds are advised to wash their hands and clean and disinfect footwear before tending to their birds.”
The public are asked to report dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, or ducks) or other dead wild bird, such as gulls or birds of prey to the Defra GB helpline on 03459 335577.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services said: “I am very concerned to hear that potential cases of bird flu may have reached the shores of Ceredigion, due to the impact that this could have on our wildlife and poultry industry.
“Officers are currently responding to information received, and we ask that the public follow the advice issued”.
