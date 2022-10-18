Borth Bog captures photographer’s imagination
FIRST PERSON - Photographer John Ibbotson has spent a year capturing the seasons at Cors Fochno, also known as Borth Bog
John Ibbotson at his exhibition, A Year on the Bog, and right, a few of the photographs featured
A west Wales photographer who fell in love with Borth Bog during the pandemic has captured images of the area throughout the seasons.
John Ibbotson’s fabulous photographs are on display at Cletwr, Tre’r-ddôl, until Tuesday, 1 November, in the aptly titled exhibition, A Year on the Bog.
Known locally as Borth Bog, Cors Fochno, to give it its real name, can be found halfway between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
It is described by Natural Resources Wales as “one of the largest and finest remaining examples of a raised peat bog in Britain”.
According to NRW, peat has been accumulating There gradually and continuously for over 6,000 years and now reaches a depth of over six metres.
The bog captured the imagination of John and led to a year-long project, as he explained.
“A Year on the Bog is a photographic record of the landscape and wildlife of Cors Fochno through the seasons.
“Cors Fochno is a designated Special Area of Conservation, part of the Dyfi National Nature Reserve, and is one of the largest and finest remaining raised peat bogs in Britain.
“It is home to many rare and unusual species including insectivorous plants like sundews, the rosy marsh moth, small red damselfly, bog bush cricket and large heath butterfly.
“On a personal level, I fell in love with the bog shortly after having to take early retirement and then during the pandemic. It became a haven of peace and wonderment as I spent time there enjoying the solitude and indulging in my hobbies of wildlife watching and photography. This exhibition is a record of my favourite moments, findings and encounters there through the year.
“Some of the choices may not be my best photographs but they capture some very special moments that will last long in my memory.”
As well as launching this exhibition, John is also in the process of having calendars printed, using his photographs of scenery and wildlife. The calendars will be sold to raise money for charity.
“I have been doing this for a number of years and have so far donated over £20,000 to a range of different charities,” said John.
Cletwr is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, and on Sundays, 9.30am to 3pm.
To leave a comment you need to create an account.