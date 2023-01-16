A Borth litter picker has issued a warning to those who drop rubbish after finding a Pepsi can from the 1970s in the woods.
Resident Hannah Mann discovered the relic while on one of her ‘favourite walks’ through Bryn Owen wood.
She delivered a stark warning to those in the coastal village and elsewhere that dropping litter can ‘have an effect for generations to come’ - as exemplified by the discovery of the decades-old Pepsi can.
She wrote on social media: “‘Happy New Year’s Day litter pick’ around one of our favourite walks. Heol Aberwennol, Rhyd y Garreg, Bryn Owen wood, Bryn Owen Lane and Clos Winnifred.
“Three bags full! A little more than we hoped for, but a lot less than we expected. Not much on the streets, as everyone here is fantastic with their bins, most of it was from the wood.
“With the vegetation died back we were able to get the rubbish that for most of the year is unseen and overgrown.
“Today, in the wood we found a Pepsi can from the 1970s! In one way this is a great news, as it shows that very little rubbish has built up over 50 years, but on the other hand it’s a stark reminder that ANY litter dropped, or a ripped bin bag not taken responsibility for, can have an effect for generations to come.
“The can has been in the forest for longer than I have been alive!
“How much of its toxic aluminium has leaked into the river and sea? How much aquatic life has it negatively affected? Have its molecules entered the human food chain? Is any of this can inside me?
“A good way to start the year, even small acts can make a better, cleaner, safer future for us all.”