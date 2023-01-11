Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival will host the concert by the acclaimed Welsh National Opera Orchestra on Saturday, 21 January, at 2.30pm.
The concert marks a welcome return by the orchestra to start the 2023 season of the Fishguard and West Wales Music Festival.
In a programme which celebrates the very best of Viennese music, the concert will feature the famous Blue Danube by Strauss II, Strauss I’s rollicking Radetzky March, Korngold’s nostalgic Straussiana Polka, and more.
Under the direction of leader and concertmaster David Adams and joined by WNO associate artist, Welsh baritone Dafydd Allen, this lively and heart-warming concert will have people waltzing into the new year in style.
Gillian Green MBE, artistic director of Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival, said: “Following previous notable visits, we are delighted to be welcoming back the WNO Orchestra to the festival.
“With this orchestra we can be sure of having a world class performance and their New Year concert will be a feast of classical music so join us for an afternoon of toe-tapping to Strauss, Lehár and Korngold.”
In addition to a substantial operatic remit, the WNO Orchestra has a stature and reputation as a world-class ensemble in its own right.
It takes part in the St David’s Hall International Concert Series and Welsh Proms in Cardiff each year and has a well-established concert touring programme to regional venues throughout Wales, including an annual Viennese New Year tour as well a regular summer series of popular operatic concerts across all four corners of the country.
A festival bus will operate to bring concert-goers from Cardigan, Newport, Dinas, Fishguard and Goodwick.
Tickets for the concert and are available at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com