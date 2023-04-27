Chair John Leyland said: “Whilst water levels have improved across most of the country, a dry February followed by an particularly wet March has highlighted that we cannot rely on the weather alone to preserve our most precious resource ahead of summer. “This is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners continue to take action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts. “We all owe it to the environment and wildlife to continue to use water carefully to protect our precious rivers, lakes and groundwater.”