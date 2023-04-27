Wales’ primary water provider has reassured Ceredigion residents that no hosepipe bans are on the horizon just yet despite drought planning in the south of England.
Welsh Water supplies to more than three million people across the nation and has quashed fears about reservoir levels – saying they are extremely healthy as things stand.
Private firm South West Water extended its hosepipe ban to large parts of Devon in an attempt to replenish reservoir levels – with ‘worst-case scenario’ reports suggesting it could last till December.
After the ‘driest summer for 46 years’, Welsh Water announced a ban in August which came to an end in October. It affected residents in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
But April figures show North West Wales customers are facing no threat of a ban just yet as reservoir levels rose by more than a percentage point this month to 99.34 per cent full. In the summer, some Welsh Water reservoirs dropped to below 50 per cent in the south of the nation.
A spokesperson said: “Our reservoirs recovered well over the winter months following last summer’s record dry conditions.
“Despite February being very dry with only 22 per cent of the average rainfall across our operating area, there was significant rain in March – making it Wales’ wettest March in over 40 years.
“Our reservoir levels therefore are in a good position with the majority full and we currently do not have concerns regarding water resources going into the summer.
“That said, and as we do at any time of the year however, we ask customers to be mindful of how they use water and avoid wasting it.
“Our message is to use as much drinking water as you need, but please don’t waste it.”
In Devon, people could face fines of up to £1,000 if they’re caught breaking the hosepipe ban.
But experts have urged water companies and individuals to focus on preserving water now to get ahead of future dry spells, after the country experienced contrasting weather bouts over the past couple of months.
At yesterday’s meeting of the National Drought Group (NDG), chaired by Environment Agency Executive Director John Leyland, the group highlighted the importance of not relying on the weather alone to keep drought at bay.
Chair John Leyland said: “Whilst water levels have improved across most of the country, a dry February followed by an particularly wet March has highlighted that we cannot rely on the weather alone to preserve our most precious resource ahead of summer. “This is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners continue to take action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts. “We all owe it to the environment and wildlife to continue to use water carefully to protect our precious rivers, lakes and groundwater.”
Customers can get advice on using water efficiently at https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/save-water