Climate campaigners plan series of Friday protests
Subscribe newsletter
CLIMATE campaigners in Aberystwyth have vowed to stage a protest every Friday in the town, calling for more action.
The self-proclaimed ‘frontline against sea level rise’ will be joined by Extinction Rebellion members on Fridays in what they call ‘Fridays for future generations’.
They are voicing their concerns over what they say is a lack of government action tackling greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
The first Friday march was held earlier this month when a group of roughly 25 people marched from the university’s students union to the clock tower at the top of Great Darkgate Street.
It is a local protest based on the national movement going by the same name, which began back in 2018.
Susanna Kenyon, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “We are scared and angry as we see the arctic melt, the equatorial droughts, and how we are wilfully murdering our eco-systems. We have only two years left to make these changes.
“Our government is ignorant and weak. They are issuing over a hundred new licences for the development of new gas and oil fields that we don’t need.”
Michele Leslie, a former countryside management tutor who also attended the protests said: “I want to see the government making the country carbon neutral by 2030, not 2050, because that is too late.
“We need something now, it can’t be nuclear, because that takes years to develop.
“We have the technology for green energy now.
“It’s not just greenhouse gases either, it’s the loss of biodiversity too. “Biodiversity has been in decline for the last 50 years.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |