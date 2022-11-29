A group of green-fingered locals say that the town does not have a lot of green space, with many of the homes in Dolgellau not having much in the way of gardens other than pots and planters.
As the cost of food has risen quite considerably in recent times, the group of like-minded people from very different backgrounds have banded together to appeal for change.
Headed by a Jason Benton and Sadie Moon, The Dolgellau Allotment Community has been created.
The aim of the community is to persuade the local council, county council and housing associations to locate a suitable piece of land in or around the Dolgellau area which can be made into accessible allotments.
This will enable people to grow their own produce and then swap or donate any surplus, with the potential to include a community garden for the benefit of those who don’t want their own allotment but would like to help out as and when they can. Members consist of anyone with gardening and allotment knowledge and experience to anyone who has no gardening knowledge or experience but would love to learn.
The community has so far gained the support of Dolgellau Town Council, Gwynedd County Council, Adra Housing Association. ADRA has identified a piece a land in Dolgellau which they are prepared to let the group use once hey have fulfilled the relevant criteria.
The first thing they had to do was establish a full committee. Jason Benting is chair, Tracey Corbet, secretary, Susie Chatburn, treasurer and Sarah Johnson, Jackie Thompson, Paul Lloyd and Leo Lloyd are committee members.
The land is approximately 1000 square metres and is located close to the council offices.
“We should be able to put about 10 individual plots onto it with possibly a small steep section which would be suitable for some fruit trees,” Susie Chatburn explained.
“Some of us are going to Bangor for a training and information session at Nantporth Allotment and Community Orchard to gather all the relevant knowledge required to start this venture and put a full proposal to ADRA to secure the land. We are also speaking to the allotment group in Dyffryn Ardudwy as they went through the same process to get their allotments started a few years ago and they have been very successful.”
Susie added: “There is a good social side to the allotment community and meetings are held in various pubs to share the latest information, voice ideas and make suggestions.
“The Dolgellau Allotment Community has an active Facebook page where all the latest information is posted and any assistance from other associated organisations will be gratefully received.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “Although the council does not have any suitable land available for the venture at present, we are aware of the work being done locally and wish the volunteers well in their endeavour.”