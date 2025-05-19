Dolgellau Music Club’s postponed piano recital takes place on 30 May (7.30pm) in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Ignas Macknickas is indisposed so the concert will be given by rising star and Countess of Munster Trust sponsored, Amiri Harewood.
Previous engagements include solo recitals at Steinway Hall, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Institut Francais, Bishopsgate’s Institute, the Royal Albert Hall, and an appearance performing on BBC Radio London.
He featured in Italy at the Conservatorio in Venice, and the Mozart Music Festival in Forli.
He has worked with renowned musicians including Inon Barnatan, Vanessa Latarche and Trio Shaham-Erez-Wallfisch. He was selected as one of the first Tabor Piano Ambassadors for the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition, representing the RCM.
His Dolgellau programme includes music by Bach, Brahms, Granados and Shostakovitch.