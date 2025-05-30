Dolgellau’s Nannau Estate is on the market for £15 million.
The historic estate is listed with Savills estate agents who say Nannau is “an estate steeped in Welsh and British history”, and “represents a unique opportunity to acquire one of the most significant rural holdings in Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.”
“Centred around a substantial in-hand farming and forestry enterprise, currently covering around 2,837 acres (three quarters of the total estate), with a further 498 acres potentially available to be brought in-hand in from March 2027,” the listing adds.
“The estate also includes a range of lodges and cottages, three of which are operated as high-quality holiday lets. In addition there are three let farms, a number of unique and traditional buildings offering further development and diversification options and substantial scope for delivering environmental benefits.
“Nannau provides the highly desirable combination of scale, diversified income and rich natural assets.”
It goes on: “Nannau is an exceptional and diverse mixed-use estate offering an established farming, forestry and property business with a growing holiday accommodation enterprise...
“The owners of Nannau have carefully managed the residential, agricultural and forestry assets. The estate, which already provides excellent temporary accommodation for owners, also offers several options to develop an impressive main residence.
“In recent years significant investment has been made in three unique, high-quality holiday cottages, a business which could be expanded further. The location and diversity of environments at Nannau presents potential to incorporate an eco-tourism business at the heart of the National Park, building on the growing reputation of Nannau as a centre for walking and other outdoor pursuits.
“Nannau balances plentiful diversification opportunities alongside extensive existing enterprises - a farming and forestry business operating at scale, three holiday cottages, eight further residential properties, commercial income and plentiful opportunities for further development.”
