Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is reviewing its Forest Resource Plan for Mawddach and Wnion, and is asking members of the public and stakeholders for their opinions.
The plan will be used to support delivery of NRW’s sustainable forest management on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate and sets out long-term objectives.
The consultation on the draft plan is being undertaken as part of the United Kingdom Woodland Assurance Scheme certification process to ensure views regarding future management and objectives are taken into account.
The consultation started on Monday, 13 March, and ends on Friday, 14 April.
A public drop-in session will be held at Glan Wnion Leisure Centre, Dolgellau, between 2pm and 7pm on Wednesday, 29 March.
Justin Hanson, NRW’s team leader for people and places in north west Wales, said: “We are working to ensure the delivery of sustainable forest management through this plan and are keen for as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.
“We want to hear from members of the public and stakeholders about their views on our draft plan, which will cover a ten-year period.
“Everyone benefits from a well-managed forest; it provides green spaces for people to enjoy responsibly, sustainable timber, carbon sequestration and is a great benefit to local biodiversity.”
For more information visit: ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/forest-planning-cynllunio-coedwig/mawddach-and-wnion-forest-resource-plan/