Ex-councillor recognised for his work with FUW
A RETIRED Teifi Valley county councillor has been presented with a long service award for his work with the Farmers’ Union of Wales.
The FUW - United Counties Agricultural and Hunters Society Award has been presented to long-serving member of staff and former FUW facilities and general administration manager Peter Davies.
Peter joined the FUW in June 1991 and began his working career as a county executive officer for the Carmarthen area when he worked closely with members and staff for over 15 years before moving to work at head office in 2006.
During his time as facilities and general administration manager he has worked closely with all staff, presidents, elected board members and also with the council of the union, while still maintaining his loyalties to members.
“Over the years Peter has worked diligently to promote the name and the brand of the FUW by launching many awards and events such as the Award for Outstanding Service to the Welsh Dairy Industry and the FUW Farmhouse Breakfast function, which he started over 20 years ago,” said FUW president Glyn Roberts.
Outside agriculture, Mr Davies has wide experience of other organisations and has spent 12 years as a non-executive director of Carmarthenshire NHS Trust and was chairman of the Trust Audit Committee for almost all of that time.
He has served as a board member with S4C and is a past chairman of both Tai Cantref Housing Association and the enterprise agency, Antur Teifi.
Peter has been an elected local councillor for many years and became chairman of Ceredigion council for the year 2019/20. He has recently retired as a councillor.
“Through this award, we thank Peter for everything he has done on behalf of agriculture and the FUW and wish him the very best for the future,” added Mr Roberts.
Responding on behalf of the judging panel, Lynn Davies, chair of the United Counties Agricultural and Hunters Society said: “It is without doubt that Peter Davies has tirelessly given years of devoted service to agriculture within Carmarthenshire.
“The dedication to his 15 years of service as FUW county executive officer for Carmarthenshire farmers, followed by widening his catchment and becoming the facilities and general administration manager with the FUW for a further 16 years, allowed him not only to oversee support to his home county but across the whole of Wales.
“His political and public service to the community has already been awarded an MBE and there was no doubt within the judging panel that Mr Davies is more than worthy of the accolade of the Farmers’ Union of Wales - United Counties Agricultural and Hunters Society Award, to the person who has made the most outstanding contribution to agriculture in Carmarthenshire.
“The judging panel would like to thank Peter for his enthusiasm and resolve over the years.”
