The Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed the launch of the ‘Gwaredu Scab’ project, which aims to combat sheep scab outbreaks across Wales by offering funding to diagnose and treat infected sheep.
Gwaredu Scab is funded by the Welsh Government, with £1.5 million committed each year for a minimum of two years.
The project, which is led by Coleg Sir Gâr, offers a completely free service from diagnosis through to whole flock treatment.
FUW deputy head of policy Dr Hazel Wright, said: “We have eagerly awaited the launch of the Gwaredu Scab project ever since funding for such a project was announced by the Minister for Rural Affairs in January 2019.
“Sheep scab is an extremely contagious disease which has significant welfare and economic consequences for affected farms and reducing the prevalence of this disease in Wales will be of tremendous benefit to the industry.”
Sheep scab is caused by the parasitic mite Psoroptes ovis and is easily transmitted between flocks.
Clinical signs of infection include mild to excessive scratching and itching, loss of wool, skin lesions, weight loss and, in extreme cases, mortality.
However, clinical signs alone are not sufficient to diagnose this disease and confirmation of disease can only be undertaken by skin scraping or antibody blood tests.
“One benefit of the Gwaredu Scab project is the use of technical officers to co-ordinate the testing process and, if required, approach surrounding farms to minimise the potential spread of the disease from farm to farm,” added Dr Wright.
“A failure to treat animals at the same time as your neighbours can mean animals becoming reinfected as the sheep scab mite can be transferred by direct contact with infected sheep or objects and a lack of a coordinated approach to treatment could therefore result in a great deal of wasted time and money.
“We fully recognise the concerns which exist in relation to dipping and the withdrawal period following treatment.
“However, full engagement with this project will help protect the health and welfare of the Welsh national flock and we encourage farmers with suspected scab to engage in this project to clear infection from their flock and reduce the chance of reinfection.”