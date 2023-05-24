A FLOOD prevention package has been put together to protect north Wales from the impact of the climate crisis.
The £14 million investment in flood prevention schemes to safeguard 18,799 homes in north Wales has been welcomed by the area MS, Llyr Gruffydd.
It was announced as part of a £75m package for flood risk and coastal erosion management across Wales, and will see a record breaking amount given to Risk Management Authorities.
It will provide increased flood protection to more than 45,000 Welsh homes.
Plaid Cymru secured the funding for the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme for 2023-24 through its agreement with the Welsh Government.
In Gwynedd, £1,855,773 will be ploughed into protecting 1,541 homes. It will include £950,000 for Barmouth North Prom, £342,087 for the Hirael flood defence scheme in Bangor, and £40,000 for Criccieth West Beach.
It will see £5,209,532 being invested in Denbighshire, protecting 4,502 homes. This includes a £3,777,017 investment in a flood and costal erosion risk management programme in Rhyl Central, and £150,000 for Prestatyn Central.
In Conwy, £3,485,425 will be invested, protecting 12,269 homes, including £1,445,000 in Llanfairfechan Coastal Defence Improvements, £931,780 for Kinmel Bay, £85,000 to safeguard Schoolbank Road, in Llanrwst and £340,000 to protect Church St, in Dolwyddelan.
On Anglesey, £3,444,938 is being invested in protecting 435 homes. The investment includes £1,530,000 to protect Penlon, in Menai Bridge, £297,500 for a coastal erosion risk management scheme in Brynsiencyn, and £150,000 to safeguard Holyhead.
Wrexham county is receiving £163,340 to protect 52 homes, which includes £41,640 for a flood risk management scheme in Bangor on Dee and £32,500 for one on Ellesmere Lane, in Penley.
Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “The record funding secured by Plaid Cymru in its Cooperation Agreement with the Welsh Government will provide much needed protection for thousands of homes across north Wales.
“As the climate crisis intensifies, the chances of people’s homes being hit by floods as increased significantly.
“Extreme weather events can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and wreak havoc in communities, as we have seen in Wales over recent years.
“Far too often it is ordinary people who have paid the price for the climate crisis and this is something that has to change.
“That’s why it’s absolutely vital that we make the necessary investments today to ensure that we protect homes tomorrow.
“This huge investment package is great news for both homes and businesses across the region and it shows how Plaid Cymru, through our co-operation agreement, can make a real difference to communities across north Wales.”