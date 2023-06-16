A FRESH weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Sunday, with up to 60mm of rain possible in places.
The yellow warning, issued by the Met Office this morning, runs from midnight Sunday until midnight on Monday and covers a large swathe of the United Kingdom and all of Wales.
There is however uncertainty where in the UK thunderstorms will develop, but where they do, there is the potential to cause disruption.
The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.
"Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts.
"However, some places could see 30mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.
"Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.
"While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop.
"This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times."