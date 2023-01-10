ANOTHER warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Wales later in the week.
A large swathe of Wales is currently under a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Tuesday, with up to 100mm possible in some parts of Snowdonia on Tuesday.
The Met Office has today issued another yellow warning for between 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday.
Forecasters say: “A spell of persistent rain will begin on Wednesday evening, spreading east across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.
“The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across higher parts of southwest England and Wales, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground.
“Rainfall accumulations through the period are widely expected to be 15-30 mm, but peak totals of 60-80 mm could build up over higher ground.
“In addition, very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.”
The Met Office adds that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and power cuts are possible.