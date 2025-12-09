THIRTEEN flood warnings and 62 flood alerts have been issued across Wales as Storm Bram sweeps across the nation.
Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in still in place across mid and west Wales, with the rain expected to ease by 2pm today and the wind by 4pm.
Natural Resources Wales' flood alert currently has 13 warnings in place across Wales, including one in Llandysul.
The warning is for property in Station Road and Station Yard at Pont Tyweli.
NRW says river levels are rising and flooding to property is expected.
The warning adds: "Flooding of low-lying land and roads is ongoing. We will continue to monitor the situation."
There are 62 flood alerts in place across Wales, including all of Cardigan Bay and several rivers throughout mid, west and north Wales.
Those alerts can be found by visiting https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/
