The group heads to Cadair Idris via the Minffordd Path on Friday, 19 May,– a rescheduled six-mile, grade B/strenuous walk postponed from March.
Cadair Idris, which translates as ‘Idris’s chair’, is named after the giant Idris who is said to have used the mountain as a chair to survey his kingdom.
Out of all the peaks in Snowdonia, Cadair Idris is undoubtedly the most steeped in mythology, with countless other legends attached to it.
Our ascent is via the Minffordd Path, one of the two most popular paths to the mountain’s summit.
Although one of the shortest routes, the Minffordd has the most significant ascent, starting at just 100 metres and taking in a secondary top along the way.
We set off from Minffordd (Dol Idris) car park (grid ref SH732115) on an easy path across a meadow before starting to climb a steep, stepped path beside a rushing stream.
Eventually the gradient eases as we climb more gently past Llyn Cau, cradled beneath the ridge of the mountain.
A further steep climb brings us to the ridge with spectacular views to the lake far below. Our path continues over Craig Amarch, with a final easy clamber to the 893 metre summit of Pen y Gadair.
Our return to the start will be by the same route or via the equally steep path down the flanks of Mynydd Moel.
Meet at 10am. Contact the leader, John D, on 01766 540891 for further information.
Then on Wednesday, 24 May, Moel Llyfnant is the destination for an eight-mile, B-, moderate walk.
Moel Llyfnant lies somewhat away from the other mountains of Snowdonia, with just its neighbour Arenig Fawr for company.
Being the lower and less dramatic of the two tops, Llyfnant is often overlooked by walkers but it provides a satisfying and relatively easy mountain walk ideal for an autumn day, made all the easier by the fact that our starting point is already over 300 metres above sea-level.
Our route today heads along a stony track between the two mountains. As we climb gradually through the valley, passing some marshy ground and the ruins of an old farmhouse, the flanks of Arenig Fawr close in beside us and the track becomes a delightful grassy ride.
The track ends and we turn on to a faint path and cross a wide, marshy plateau to reach the foot of Moel Llyfnant.
The final climb to the 751m summit is not difficult and soon we can pause at the top to enjoy the views across to Arenig Fawr on one side and the more distant mountains on the other.
The descent is gentle, bringing us down to a track through farmland and forestry.
We finish with a stretch along the track bed of an old railway, from where it is just a short distance back to the start.
Meet at 10am at the layby on the B4391 at its junction with the A4212 (grid ref SH816395).
Contact the leader, Jacky, on 01654 761561 or 07929 062412 for more information or if there is bad weather.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]