Gwynedd police are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Bangor during the early hours of Wednesday, 21 January.
Shortly before 2am, police received a report that a deliberate fire had been ignited on a wooden bridge that crosses over Afon Cegin within the woodland area behind Queens Avenue, Maesgeirchen.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the area to contain the fire, which is believed to have been started by accelerant being poured onto the bridge and ignited.
Anybody who saw the incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area overnight is asked to contact police.
Anyone with information that could assist enquiries should contact police via their website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, quoting reference 26000055252.
