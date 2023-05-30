THE Minister for Climate Change visited the UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere at Melindwr Farm on 25 May.
Julie James MS was impressed by the collaborative projects underway and agreed to explore how Welsh Government might help local partners be more effective.
Ways forward will be discussed at the biosphere’s annual meeting on Thursday, 15 June at Glantwymyn Community Centre in Cemmaes Road.
The event starts at 7pm and everybody is welcome to join in.
The Dyfi, from the upper reaches of the river at Dinas Mawdwy and Llanbrynmair to the coast at Borth and Aberystwyth, is one of the most iconic and stunning landscapes in Wales. It’s also the only area recognised as an international biosphere by UNESCO.
Current projects for people and nature will be presented, including Tyfu Dyfi and Trywydd Iach (Outdoor Health).
These have been developed and led by local non-profit organisations and are funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government through the Rural Development Programme.
Trywydd Iach is also supported by the National Lottery Community Fund. Developing collaborations with Tir Canol and its co-designed Blueprint will also be discussed. However, for the biosphere to fulfil its potential in delivering local and wider benefits it needs predictable funding for coordination and development.
Currently it has none, and the Biosphere Partnership is discussing this with Welsh Government.
This may lead to ecodyfi changing its constitution and board, becoming instead as the Biosphere organisation.
Amongst other things, the biosphere is keen to help farmers prepare for the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme and to continue improving people’s skills and wellbeing through outdoor activities that benefit nature and climate.
Jane Powell, chair of the Dyfi Biosphere Partnership, said she was very encouraged by the Minister’s visit.
“There are many ways for people and businesses to get involved“, she added.
She is encouraging people to come a bit earlier than 7pm on 15 June, for a cup of tea and a chat.