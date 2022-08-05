Meetings to be held to discuss Teifi flooding
A FLOODING consultation along the Teifi Valley has been extended until the end of the month,
The online consultation, set up by Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire County Council, went live on 6 June has been extended until 31 August, to give people a chance to air their views face to face.
Open sessions will be held on Wednesday, 24 August in the Powerhouse, Llandysul and Thursday, 25 August, at Llanybydder Rugby Club.
Officers from Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire County Council, National Resources Wales and a representative from the consultant employed by both authorities will be available at the venues to answer any queries.
Feedback from the online consultation will feed into the next stage of the work and form part of any decision making that Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government will undertake to design and implement any flood risk reduction scheme.
Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, Cllr Keith Henson said: “We encourage the residents of Llandysul, Pontyweli and Llanybydder to have their say in this consultation, either by attending the in person events at the said locations or by visiting the online link on the Council’s website. The responses from this consultation will enable us and our partners to explore what options we have to manage flood risk in the Teifi Valley.”
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services Cllr Edward Thomas said: “We want as much feedback as possible from residents so that together we can look further into the options available to us to manage flood risk in these communities. The drop-in events will provide an opportunity for residents to speak to officers about the different options available and the next steps.
An online link to the consultation can be found at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/your-council/consultations/views-are-being-sought-to-reduce-flooding/
