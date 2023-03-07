“Event totals could bring 3 to 5 cm widely across this area, with 5 to 10 cm of snow across broad areas, even at low elevations, with potentially 15 to 20 cm accumulating across the central and northern areas. Higher elevations, mainly above 150m, of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, parts of the Central Belt and the southern Highlands may see as much as 30 to 40 cm of snow in places. In addition, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.”