New Japanese partnership to boost climate change research at Aberystwyth University
Aberystwyth University has signed up to a new partnership with a Japanese university in a boost to its climate change research.
The new memorandum of understanding with Ritsumeikan University includes exchanging research and joint investment in cutting-edge technology.
As part of the partnership, the two universities are collaborating on major projects studying climate change in Mexico and Japan.
In southern Mexico, a joint team will investigate records of past climate change in the region and its role in the collapse of the Classic Mayan civilisation.
Professor Sarah Davies, Head of Geography and Earth Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “It’s a pleasure to confirm our commitments with this new memorandum which builds on a long-standing research relationship between our two institutions. These projects will make an important contribution to our understanding of climate change, and its role in the development of human civilisation.
“Together with our Japanese partners and the support of Aberystwyth University and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales, we have made a significant investment in our X-ray Fluorescence core scanner.
“This is a resource of both UK and international importance, enabling very high-resolution geochemical analysis of sediment cores to reconstruct climate variability. These joint investments in instrumentation are an important boost to our future research work.”
Professor Takeshi Nakagawa from Ritsumeikan University commented: “We are delighted to forge even closer ties with our partners at Aberystwyth University as we conduct ground-breaking research together.
“The joint research on climate change is a very exciting opportunity to unlock some of humanity’s secrets and better understand our world.”
As part of the partnership, Professor Takeshi Nakagawa and Dr Ikuko Kitaba from Ritsumeikan University are visiting Aberystwyth until 14 November.
