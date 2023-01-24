Newcastle Emlyn NFU Mutual has presented New Quay Lifeboat Station with a large donation of £6,379 through the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.
During 2022 NFU Mutual allocated £1.92 million through their Agency Giving Fund in order to support local, frontline charities and the Newcastle Emlyn office chose their local RNLI station to receive their donation.
Dai Morgan, NFU group secretary said: “To ensure these donations are distributed across the UK, NFU Mutual’s Agents with over 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.
“We decided to donate to our local RNLI station as the work they do, saving lives at sea, is invaluable to our community as we are located on the coast of Cardigan Bay.”
Bernie Davies, New Quay RNLI lifeboat mechanic said: “We would like to thank the NFU team in Newcastle Emlyn for choosing us as their designated charity. Our volunteers are on call 24/7 to help people in difficulty on our coast and at sea and we rely on donations like this to fund our work.
“It was great to meet the NFU team and show them around the lifeboats and the station so they could see first-hand where the money will go.”