Plaid Cymru councillors have called on residents to join them for street cleaning across Ceredigion.
The councillors form part of groups that are out almost every week litter picking and clearing debris in the county’s town and villages.
The regional party says the cleaning keeps the streets tidy and attractive but it can also be beneficial for public health. A combination of county, town and community councilors are looking for new recruits to join the groups.
County councillors Carl Worrall, Alun Williams and Endaf Edwards are part of a group that meets to pick up rubbish in Aberystwyth along with town councillors.
Councillors Clive Davies and Gethin Davies organise cleans in Aberporth and Penparc.
In the Llechryd area, county councillor Amanda Edwards coordinates a group of community councillors and local people to clean the street and the public footpaths.
And in Lampeter the county councillor Ann Bowen Morgan stages litter picking around the town and recently a group helped get the town looking its best after the Inter-College Eisteddfod and Rali Caron.
In February this year, in the Pontarfynach area Councilor Rhodri Davies and residents cleared some 20 bags of rubbish that had been left illegally.
In Silian, Cllr Eryl Evans collaborated with the village’s gardening group to clear and tidy a newly planted hedge that's part of the Keep Wales Tidy project.
According to the Deputy Leader of the Grŵp, Alun Williams: "The tidying and cleaning work comes from the desire of Plaid councillors to ensure that Ceredigion is a pleasant place to live in and a county to be proud of.”
Catrin Davies, the cabinet member in charge of Customer Service, added: "Remember if you want to organise a session in your area, the litter pick kits are available to borrow from your local library - you just need to ask."
A party spokesperson added: “Before undertaking any litter picking work, it is worth reading the information available on the Keep Wales Tidy which refers to health and safety, the risk assessments needed, and good practice. This will help ensure everyone’s safety while they are undertaking the activity.”