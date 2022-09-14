Pop-up art raises environmental awareness
A pop-up fundraising art event for Kids Against Plastic and Surfers Against Sewage has been held at the Summer Fair at Ganolfan Bryncrug, where artist Jane Barraclough has her studio.
The theme was ‘Oceans’ and Jane was demonstrating and exhibiting her fish screen prints.
Skye Neville is one of Jane’s art students, and she has been producing screen printed cards at the studio, focusing on key messages in Welsh and English, such as ocean and climate emergency, creating ocean activists everywhere.
Skye is 12 years old and is the chief campaigns officer for Kids Against Plastic (KAP). Last year her campaign to remove plastic toys from comics and magazines succeeded when Waitrose agreed not to sell them.
Together with KAP she is relaunching her campaign, now called #KAPtat - Kids Against Plastic tat. Part of the campaign is a letter writing challenge which is being taken up by schools across the country. Readers can find out more, and get involved, at www.kidsagainstplastic.co.uk/do/kaptat/campaignvideo/
Jane said the next phase of Skye’s artwork will focus on an educational programme that Skye is leading called ‘EcoChamps’ based on a Sea Turtle Conservation project in Costa Rica. She is producing educational videos examining the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring young people across the globe to make positive changes within their communities. Education providers in Kenya, Uganda and Malaysia are already engaging with the programme which launches this month.
Skye’s Mum, Hannah Neville, also helped out at the fundraising event. Hannah is a local representative for Surfers Against Sewage who are also raising awareness about the impact that plastic and sewage has on our oceans.
Hannah said: “I am incredibly proud of all Skye’s achievements and never underestimate how much change young people can make.”
