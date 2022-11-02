Poultry keepers in Wales encouraged to attend Avian Influenza meeting
Poultry keepers in Wales are encouraged to join an NFU Cymru online avian influenza update next week with the Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales.
The meeting at 3:30pm on Monday 7 November will be held against the backdrop of a wave of avian influenza that is thought to be the largest outbreak of its kind in the UK.
All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from Monday, but the Welsh Government has said that it is ‘not introducing mandatory housing of poultry in Wales at this time’.
With fears growing among those working in the Welsh poultry sector, NFU Cymru has organised a meeting with the Interim Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Wales, Gavin Watkins, in order that members can hear about the very latest on bird flu, followed by a question and answer session.
As well as hearing from the Interim CVO for Wales, the meeting will also feature a welcome from NFU Cymru Poultry Chairman Richard Williams and an NFU Cymru Avian Influenza update from NFU Cymru Policy Adviser Dafydd Jarrett.
NFU Cymru Poultry Chairman Richard Williams said: “Given the heightened fears about this wave of AI and the impact it is already having on poultry businesses in the UK, I very much welcome the fact that NFU Cymru has called this timely meeting with the Interim CVO for Wales.
“I’d strongly urge poultry keepers to register for this event in order that they can hear the very latest information and guidance. With AI already hitting a number of commercial flocks and taking a grip in the wild bird population, also, we must all practise the highest biosecurity measures and do everything we can help to keep this terrible disease at bay.”
A case of Avian Influenza was confirmed near Barmouth in September and concerns have been raised by councillors in Ceredigion over a number of dead seabirds washing ashore along the county’s beaches last month.
The housing order of poultry in England has led turkey farmers to warn of a shortage this Christmas.
The British Poultry Council has said shoppers could be hit by price rises as around 5.5 million birds have now died or been culled since October 2021.
To register for the NFU Cymru AI update meeting with the Interim CVO for Wales, please visit the NFU Cymru website or call the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
