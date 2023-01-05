THERE is ‘real anger’ across Ceredigion over missed bin collections, with calls being made for the council to reconsider its refuse policy.
Communities such as Aberaeron, Aberarth, Clarach and Llanilar have had missed bin collections over the festive season and councillors are calling for change to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
Aberaeron county councillor Elizabeth Evans told the Cambrian News: “There is real anger over the missed collections over the festive period.
“I have arranged a meeting with the council leader and chief executive next week to try and come to a cross-party agreement to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
“These last few weeks have almost been a perfect storm with the ice, staff delivering water and sickness in the department.
“The volume of rubbish at this time of year is so large and people just want their bins collected.
“Residents are very angry and want answers. I hope we can come to an arrangement.
“The refuse collectors are the backbone of the council.
“I will also ask if consideration can be given to changing the collection day in Aberaeron and Aberarth from Mondays, as we are always hit on bank holidays.”
Tirymynach county councillor Paul Hinge has also been inundated with calls about refuse collection.
He told the Cambrian News: “For sometime now we have been experiencing intermittent non-collection of recyclable and in some instance food caddy waste…this has before this Christmas period been more prominent in the south of the county but has been a continued issue in my Ward especially in the Clarach/Llangorwen part of the ward which is on a different collection cycle to the rest of Bow Street.
“I have on numerous occasions pointed out that although recycling, by its very nature, could be rolled over for a week, food waste cannot and must be picked up to reduce the problems of vermin attacking the waste.
“I am fielding calls, answering disgruntled Council Tax payers on Social Media and being stopped in the street by normally very nice people who are outraged at the situation that has now manifested itself over this Christmas and New Year period.
“There was mention of ‘direct action’ against the council if this situation is not rectified at the earliest possible time.
“Living, as we do, in a predominantly rural area with six towns which are of historical prominence vermin sadly live around us all the time and what we don’t need to do is to encourage their population growth by not collecting waste in an appropriate and timely manner.
“Therefore I urge the leadership of the council to really think outside the box to address this issue and deliver the services the people of Ceredigion are demanding.”
Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.
Cllr Evans confirmed that black bag and glass collections in the Aberaeron and Aberarth area have been re-scheduled for Saturday, with recycling and food waste being collected on Monday as normal.