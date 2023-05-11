With escalating feed prices, being able to produce high-quality home-grown forage has never been more important for Welsh farmers.
One key component to help meet the goal of growing high-quality forage is a successful programme of reseeding and sward rejuvenation.
Ceredigion RWAS Feature County Appeal - Sioe’r Cardis are arranging a grass reseeding demonstration event on Wednesday, 14 June at Aberystwyth University’s Trawsgoed Farm (SY23 4HS) between 2pm and 5pm.
The event, which is open to farmers, press and all interested parties, will provide a unique opportunity to view various grass reseeding techniques and equipment.
Local contractors are kindly supporting the event by bringing their machinery to take part in the demonstration; ranging from disc drills and slot cutting drills through to combination machines that create a surface tilth and tined grass harrows.
The reseeding event will be a prelude for the RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck event which will be held on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at Trawsgoed Farm.
Chair of the RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck event, Wyn Evans, said: “The event will be a showcase of reseeding techniques and will provide an insight into the practicalities and costs of reseeding for farmers, this will be a unique opportunity and a chance to visit the site of the 2024 Sustainable Grass and Muck event.”
Stephen Jones, farm manager at Aberystwyth University said: “We are delighted to invite you all to Trawsgoed Farm on 14 June, and we’re excited to see how successful the establishment of the various reseeding techniques will be. We look forward to welcoming you to Trawsgoed.”