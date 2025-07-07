Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has released details of a proposed solar farm for an undeveloped part of land at the force’s headquarters Carmarthenshire.
The plans would see 1,420 photovoltaic panels installed alongside an associated battery storage system and other ancillary works on the site in Llangunnor, which is currently unused.
Once in place, the solar farm is expected to generate around 592,245 kWh of electricity every year.
Of this, approximately 88 per cent will be used directly by Dyfed-Powys Police, helping to reduce reliance on grid electricity and contributing to a significant annual carbon saving of around 109,647 kg.
While the final cost savings will depend on future energy prices, the solar farm is expected to provide substantial long-term savings on the force’s annual energy bills.
A pre-planning application consultation, seeking feedback from the public on the plans, has been launched ahead of submitting a planning application to Carmarthenshire County Council.
As part of the pre planning application consultation an in person public consultation event will be held in Carmarthen Library on 10 July between 9am and 6.30pm.
Mr Llywelyn said: “Investing in renewable energy is an important part of our commitment to sustainability and making the best use of public money.
“By developing a solar farm at our headquarters, we can reduce our carbon footprint, make long-term savings on our energy bills, and contribute to a greener future for our communities.
“I encourage the public, in particular residents in the Llangunnor area, to engage with the pre planning application consultation, to ensure we capture the views of local residents ahead of submitting the planning application.”
Full details of the plans, as well how to respond to the pre-planning consultation are available online.
