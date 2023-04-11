WITH coastal towns along the west coast bustling with locals and visitors this week, a warning has been issued to stay safe near the sea.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is reminding those visiting the coast to be aware of the dangers with yellow weather warnings in place for parts of Wales today and tomorrow.
The Met Office are forecasting winds could reach more than 60mph in coastal locations and will be strongest across western parts of the UK from 3pm Tuesday through to 8pm Wednesday.
Lifesaving charity the RNLI, is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers. The expected strong winds will also bring heavy rain and pose a safety risk to those visiting the coast.
Throughout 2022, RNLI lifeboats launched into gale-force conditions and above more than 80 times, and in some instances, faced hurricane-force wind speeds in excess of 70mph which could create powerful seas as large as 14 metres high.
RNLI Water Safety Manager, Ross Macleod said: "This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.
"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water. Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents.
"While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advice against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we strongly urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance.
"If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others."
The RNLI advice is:
• Stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges.
• Check tide times before you go.
• Take a phone with you.
• In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.