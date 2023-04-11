FORECASTERS have updated a weather warning for later today, with the worst winds limited to coastal areas of west Wales.
Winds of 60mph are possible along the west coast of Wales later today with a yellow warning in force from 3pm on Tuesday until 11pm.
The Met Office warns: “A developing area of low pressure moving north through the Irish Sea will bring a spell of strong winds accompanied by some heavy rain to western parts of Wales, northwest England and southwest Scotland during Tuesday afternoon and evening. “Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and 60 mph around some Irish Sea coastal areas.”
Large waves are expected along seafronts, with high tide in Aberystwyth at around 12.20am tomorrow morning.
Short-term power cuts are also possible.
The warning area has been reduced in size to only include the coastal area.
A second warning has also been issued for Wednesday between 6am and 8pm, affecting south west Wales as far north as Aberystwyth.
The Met Office warns: “West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day. Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south and west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60-70 mph during Wednesday morning.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”