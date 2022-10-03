West coast weather warning for Wednesday
STRONG winds and heavy rain may cause disruption along the west coast of Wales on Wednesday, meteorologists have warned.
A yellow weather warning has been issues for much of the western coast of the UK throughout all of Wednesday, with winds of 65mph possible, accompanied by heavy rain.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. "Should this develop disruption would be expected.
"However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts. In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas."
The Met Office adds that there is a small chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and travel delays.
