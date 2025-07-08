The Eryri National Park Authority will relaunch Cynllun Yr Wyddfa – a dedicated management plan for the mountain, on Tuesday, 15 July.
The event will mark the unveiling of the revised Cynllun Yr Wyddfa, and a renewed, collective pledge for the future of Eryri's iconic mountain.
As part of the day’s events, invited guests will travel via Sherpa’r Wyddfa, a public transport service that supports sustainable access to the area, reflecting the partnership’s commitment to responsible travel and reducing environmental impact.
Cynllun Yr Wyddfa is the culmination of years of collaboration, consultation, and co-design involving local communities, farmers, conservationists, tourism stakeholders, and policymakers. The plan’s central aim is to strike a balance between protecting the fragile ecosystems, the cultural heritage and the communities of Yr Wyddfa while supporting safe, meaningful access for all to enjoy this landscape.
Eryri National Park Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Cawley said: “Yr Wyddfa is more than just the highest peak in Wales – it is a source of inspiration, a place of refuge, and an integral part of the identity of our communities.
“I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the development of this plan. Together, we can ensure that Yr Wyddfa continues to inspire and thrive for many years to come.”
The event programme includes keynote presentations, stakeholder case studies celebrating some of the partnership’s successes, and the premiere of the latest episode in the Yr Wyddfa Vlogs - a full-length video series project designed to inform visitors how to explore Yr Wyddfa safely whilst having minimal impact on the environment and the mountain’s communities.
Presentations will feature contributions from:
• Robbie Blackhall-Miles (Plantlife Cymru) – on the Natur am Byth project
• Gwynedd Council councillors Craig ab Iago and Gerwyn Jones – on the success and evolution of Sherpa’r Wyddfa
• Dr Daniel Bos (University of Chester) – on the historical Retracing Footsteps project
This relaunch signals a new chapter in the long-term vision for Yr Wyddfa, ensuring that its natural and cultural heritage are safeguarded for generations to come. The revised plan seeks greater promotion of the Welsh language and aligns with broader national goals including climate resilience and community involvement.
