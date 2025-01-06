Eryri National Park was transformed this weekend after snow covered the stunning mountain range.
As Wales braced for snow and ice, whilst some were bunkering down indoors, others were putting on their warmest coats and heading out to experience the magic of Eryri in winter.
Those venturing outdoors captured the snow-topped peaks of Snowdon/ Yr Wyddfa and Cadair Idris mountains, thick snow-covered glens, frozen waterways and dark lakes.
Though forecasts had expected 30cm of snow at one point, further south, Powys’ Dyfi Valley and Ceredigion only experienced a light sprinkling.
It was instead hit by heavy rain causing icy roads and treacherous driving conditions.
Multiple roads were closed as a result, including the mountain road between Staylittle and Llanidloes - the weather turning so bad on the route that one driver seemed forced to abandon their vehicle.
Another driver then captured the incredible ice formations created on the vehicle and fencing by the strong winds at the top of the pass.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for 17 hours of snow and ice from Saturday 4 January to Sunday 5, warning of potential power cuts, travel delays, road closures, and cancellations of bus, rail, and air travel.
Natural Resources Wales had closed Coed y Brenin, Bwlch Nant Yr Arian and Ynyslas visitor centres in anticipation and Welsh Water issued free winter lagging kits, which include insulation and a tap jacket, to help prevent burst and frozen pipes.
Several schools were closed on 6 January as yellow weather warnings across Wales continued into Tuesday 7 January for snow and ice.
The Met Office wrote: “The UK’s cold snap will continue this week... In addition to the ice, we could see snow accumulations of a few centimetres above 200 metres, with a chance of greater than 5cm above 200 metres in Wales.”