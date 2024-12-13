It is essential for youth justice agencies to explicitly seek children’s opinions about matters affecting them, according to a new report.
The research, by academics from Aberystwyth and Loughborough Universities and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, focused on understanding how children experience and perceive encounters within the youth justice system in England and Wales.
The study was aligned with the Youth Justice Board’s ‘Child First’ approach, which guides all aspects of work with children in trouble. ‘Child First’ is based on the latest research and evidence and is designed to keep communities safe by helping children achieve their best outcomes and prevent offending.
The research emphasised the need to move beyond adult-centric policies and practices to ensure that children involved in the justice system are “listened to, and their views respected”.
The report outlines recommendations for improving collaboration at every level of the Youth Justice system, including embedding ‘Child First’ collaboration practise into all agencies; actively involving children in decision-making; neutralising power imbalances through child-friendly practices and welcoming environments; ensuring consistency in collaboration across police, courts, and custodial services; and incorporating children’s voices in all research and policy development.
Dr Kathy Hampson, a Lecturer in Criminology at Aberystwyth University, said: “There is a real opportunity here to make a difference to the way children experience youth justice. By giving them a seat at the table of decision-making (both for their own youth justice journey and more widely within the sector), we are much more likely to see Child First truly embedded into practice.”
The study focused on one key aspect of the ‘Child First’ framework – collaboration with children – and explored how their engagement can shape better outcomes across the entire Youth Justice system.
The research findings challenge youth justice agencies to embrace the principles of ‘Child First’ collaboration.