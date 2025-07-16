Llandinam could become the latest village primary school in Powys to shut its doors after senior councillors agreed unanimously to start the legal process to close it
At a Powys County Council Cabinet meeting on 15 July, members backed launching a consultation on plans to close Llandinam primary school by the end of August 2026.
Local councillor Karl Lewis argued against the move saying the community is “absolutely devastated”at the plan.
“I understand the immense pressure the council faces to find savings through cutting services or selling assets, however there are times when exceptional circumstances demand a different approach, and I genuinely believe that Llandinam school represents those exceptional circumstances,” he said.
He explained that the school has a number of children with additional learning needs (ALN) that have come to Llandinam having “struggled’ in primary schools in nearby Caersws, Llanidloes and Newtown.
Cllr Lewis said: “For many of them Llandinam is the only hope of achieving an education level that will equip them for secondary school.”
Closing the school he said would: “sweep the carpet from underneath these children and set them back years.”
He urged all avenues to be explored including a federation with Caersws or Llanidloes primary schools before any consultation starts.
Cabinet member for education Cllr Pete Roberts said: “Federation was one of the options that was considered and did not meet the criteria.”
A report put before members shows that the school only has 33 pupils currently although claims have been made that the numbers could rise to 39 or even 43 from September.
Each pupil costs £7,424 when compared to the Powys average of £5,214.
The school building is also defined as “poor with major defects’ and it has a maintenance backlog estimated to cost just under £300,000 without the professional fees included.
