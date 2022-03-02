Estate sets up drop-off point for donations to Ukraine

The Rhug Estate has set up drop-off point for donations to the people of Ukraine.

Its conference room has been set up as a donation site, acting as a drop off point for essential, urgently needed items.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, thousands of people have fled their homes and have now been reported as displaced or homeless. People, including young children, have been left with no shelter, clothing, food or school supplies, and many have fled the country to reach safety.

Blankets, coats for women and children, warm clothes including hats, gloves, scarves and socks can be dropped off at the conference centre (behind the farm shop) between 9am and 5pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (4-7 March).

Rhug Estate owner, Lord Newborough, said: “I have friends who are still in Ukraine. There are Rhug Estate staff who have family still in Ukraine. These are normal families who are now concerned for their lives. They have sent me terrifying footage of the war that is going on their doorstep. We have to do all we can to help. We searched for a local donation site but couldn’t find one in this area so the team here at Rhug have rallied round and we will become that local drop off site for everyone to come to and donate items.”