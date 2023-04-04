Evening events at Aberystwyth bandstand are under threat after the council ended a long-standing half-price discount and raised overall costs.
Aberystwyth Town Council discussed the latest alteration to red tape at a meeting on 27 March and councillors were united in condemnation of the hikes.
Chair of the council’s finance and establishments committee Maldwyn Pryse’s announcement of the news was greeted by groans in the chamber – and he said Ceredigion County Council ‘should be ashamed’ of ending the discount.
He added that the changes could force the town council, and community groups affiliated with it, elsewhere to stage events.
Current prices look set to rise by nearly £10, according to documents from the county council budget.
So, any evening events will now cost the town council and other groups £122 rather than the £57 they have been paying for ‘at least five years’.
Councillors were concerned the bandstand would become an unaffordable ‘white elephant’ as the Rotary Club, arts and crafts groups and the business club would be priced out from using it.
Labour Party councillor Dylan Lewis-Rowlands said the council would at least be forced to reduce events to compensate for cost, or not use the bandstand at all.
The town council is planning a programme of evening events in July and August - including music, arts and performances - which could now be jeopardised.
Liberal Democrat councillor Mair Benjamin said: “It’s ridiculous. If it wasn’t for town councillors putting on a programme of events no one would use it. If we can’t use it at a reduced rate, it will be empty!”
Councillors voted to write to the county council asking it to re-evaluate its decision – and for the town council’s finance committee to assess options more closely.