Two events in Aberystwyth have raised more than £10,000 for Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
The first took place last month in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre when Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes took to the stage for their annual singalong.
Announcing the amazing amount raised on the night through ticket sales, donations and a raffle, Elinor thanked everyone for their support, saying: “Wow what a night! Thrilled to announce that we raised £9,600 and that’s all thanks to you our wonderful sparkly audience for your generous support.
“Get next year’s Singalong date in your diaries already - Saturday, 21 December - when we’re bound to smash the £10k mark.
“Remember every single penny we receive goes straight to Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
“Massive thanks to Meibion y Mynydd, Sgarmangels, Den York, Jood York, Joshua Ireland, Emma O Brien, Louise Amery and Canolfan y Celfyddydau Aberystwyth Arts Centre. We really couldn’t do it without you!”
Also getting into the fundraising spirit for Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends are the children of Class 3 in Ysgol Penrhyncoch who worked hard to prepare and present a café to raise money for the Aberystwyth-based hospital charity.
The pupils created the café from scratch, produced the advertising, decided what they wanted to sell, designed menus, decided on the price of the items, made the cakes and invited family and friends of the school to visit. On the day of the cafe the children also acted as waiters and waitresses, totted up the bills, prepared the orders and took money at the till from their customers.
A grand total of £473.80 was raised on the day, which the pupils have kindly donated to the league of friends, expressing their wish that they would like the money to be split between Angharad Ward and Meuring Ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Elinor and Rhian Davies from the league of friends visited the school to hear all about the café and accept the cheque from the pupils and their teacher Fflur Jones.
“It was wonderful listening to the children’s excitement about running their own café for a day,” said Elinor.
“They were keen to hear all about the charity and find out where their money will be going.
“Ysgol Penrhyncoch are the first primary school in the area to raise money for Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
“We’d love to encourage other primary schools in the area to follow suit and raise as much as they can.”